Telangana: Young woman dies in a road accident in Nalagonda hours before leaving to US

A young woman who came to India from America to attend a marriage was died in a road accident just before she could leave to America. The incident took place on the outskirts of Kethepalli mandal of Nalgonda district.



According to the police, Karanam Padmanaidu's family from Vijayawada settled in America a few years ago. Recently there was a marriage in their relative's family. But Padmanaidu's daughter Preeti came to this wedding. After all the wedding ceremonies are over, she has to go back to America. She has a flight in Hyderabad on Saturday night. But all the close relatives left in the car to drop her at the airport.



Their car reached Nalgonda district from Vijayawada. While coming from there to Hyderabad, when she reached the suburb of Kadhamgudem, an unknown vehicle traveling from Suryapet to Hyderabad came at high speed and hit the car from behind. In this accident, the car flipped three times on the national highway. Karanam Preeti (21) who suffered severe head injuries died on the spot. Shreyas of Doppalapudi, who was driving the car, and Chekuri Sarita, Divi Vishwavikhyat and Divi Padmavathy, who were passengers in it, sustained serious injuries.

Preeti's body was taken to Nakirekal Government Hospital for postmortem and the injured for treatment. Ketepalli ASI N. Srinivas explained that a case has been registered and the investigation is underway.