Telangana: YS Sharmila takes break from padayatra as election code in place

YSR Telangana party chief YS Sharmila took a break from the 'Praja Prasthana Yatra' in the view of the election code in the state following the announcement of schedule for MLC election.

However, YS Sharmila decided to hold a 72-hour protest in support of the farmers in the state. In a statement, she said that she hold a protest in Hyderabad for paddy farmers.

She said that harvested paddy is being seen on the roads everywhere in the state. She further added that farmers complained of non-procurment of paddy from the government. "If the paddy is not purchased, the farmers have no hope to continue living," she said.

On the other hand, the state government has promised to procure entire paddy produced in the state in the rainy season. The government also issued guidelines in this regard, to facilitate opening of paddy procurement centres and procurement of paddy from all villages.