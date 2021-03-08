Telangana's Bhainsa witnesses communal clash again, 4 hurt

Bhaina in Nirmal district of Telangana witnessed communal again nearly after an year. On Sunday evening, four persons were injured in the clashes between two groups at Zulfiqar mosque.

According to the district superintendent of police, Vishnu S Warrier, the miscreants also set up three houses and four two-wheelers on fire besides damaging paan shops and other small establishments. The SP said that situation was brought under control and more police personnel were deployed to prevent any untoward incidents.

The clash is said to be erupted following an argument between a biker and people from another community. About 50 people from each group entered into the fight and started pelting stones at each other. A curfew under section 144 of CrpC was imposed in Bhainsa.

In 2020, the communal clashes were reported in Bhainsa in January and May when more than 30 people were injured and several houses and vehicles were set on fire.