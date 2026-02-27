Telangana’s first govt IVF baby delivered at Gandhi Hospital

Hyderabad: For the first time in a government hospital in Telangana, a child was born with the help of IVF (In Vitro Fertilization) treatment at Gandhi Hospital. This milestone marks a significant achievement for the state’s healthcare system, as a woman gave birth to a healthy girl after undergoing the government-sponsored IVF procedure.

The IVF treatment, which typically costs several lakhs in private hospitals, has become a blessing for poor families seeking to have children. Thanks to the government initiative, the treatment is now available free of charge to those who otherwise couldn’t afford it.

Srikanth and Shruti, a couple who had been married for seven years without children, were unable to afford the high costs of IVF treatment in private clinics. Eighteen months ago, they turned to Gandhi Hospital for help. After undergoing necessary tests, doctors initiated IVF treatment, which ultimately resulted in Shruti becoming pregnant. A caesarean delivery was performed on February 7, and both mother and child are in good health. The family was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday.

In private hospitals, IVF treatment can cost anywhere between Rs 10 to Rs 15 lakh, with no guarantee of success, often requiring multiple cycles. This makes it unaffordable for most families, particularly those from poor and middle-class backgrounds. The Telangana government launched its IVF centers at Gandhi Hospital in October 2024, later extending the service to Petlaburj Maternity Hospital. Hundreds of families are currently undergoing IVF treatment at these facilities, according to the hospital staff.

Dr. Shobha, Head of the Department of Gynaecology at Gandhi Hospital, said the family was in distress when they first arrived. The medical team, including gynaecologists and embryologists, provided emotional support and encouraged them to pursue IVF.

“The family was treated with utmost care, and the result is that both mother and child are safe,” Dr. Shobha added. The baby weighed 2.5 kg, which is considered a healthy weight. Dr. G. Shiva, a senior embryologist, explained that the IVF procedure involves high-end equipment for patient evaluation and access to necessary infertility drugs. While the chances of conceiving are around 40 to 50 percent, the treatment cycle costs Rs 3.5 lakh, including Rs 1 lakh for medication and Rs 2 lakh for the procedure. Since IVF can be a lengthy process, many families do not go for a second cycle if the first is unsuccessful.