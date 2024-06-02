Telangana’s past glory shall be revived: Revanth

Hyderabad: While asserting that he was trying to revive the past glory by 'changing the Telangana symbols', Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao’s self obsession as autocratic ruler was reflected in the existing ones. He said that BRS does not wish to credit the martyrs, hence protesting against the martyrs’ memorial in the emblem.

During an informal interaction with scribes at his residence in Jubilee Hills, Revanth Reddy clarified that the change of Telangana symbols was not his personal decision but it was a collective decision by the Cabinet sub-committee led by Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka. “Since this was declared in the Assembly, the present government would take up this change 100%. Everyone’s opinion will also be taken in the next Assembly session,” he said, on the issue of emblem.

While referring to BJP president J P Nadda’s observation that BJP would be getting 4 to 5 seats, CM asserted that the Congress was getting at least 10 seats in the Lok Sabha polls. Revanth Reddy said that with the State getting maximum seats there was an increased chance of demanding Cabinet berths for the MPs from the State, if Congress comes to power at Centre. He informed that as PCC chief and Chief Minister he would be seeking at least four portfolios, as this would help develop the State with much ease just like former Union Minister Jaipal Reddy brought Metro Rail to the City.

Expressing apprehensions about the possibility of Sonia Gandhi’s presence for the Telangana formation day on health grounds, CM explained that there remains a chance of her not coming for the event because of the health issues but the Government was ensuring her presence is felt and reflected during the formation day celebrations through her message.

On the phone tapping issue, Revanth Reddy said that he did review the matter, because of the election code he cannot comment on the news reports published or the revelations made by former officials. "Whatever is happening is at an official level. I do not know the contention of the official who made public the details of the issue.

I cannot depend on those comments. Who got the undue benefit with the phone-tapping and intent of those behind the operation, it is part of the investigation and ongoing process," he explained.

Over the issue of 'power cuts’, he said that the government was ready to face a ‘forensic audit’. Emphasising that the present government was more efficient in handling power issues, he said that the previous government posted unrelated officials to higher levels. He pointed out that Prabhakar Rao, the GENCO chairman and MD who did not have expertise in power was handed over the responsibility. “I am ready for a forensic audit. Those who are claiming about the power cuts may inspect the log books. There could be power interruptions owing to increased power consumption which is handled by the infrastructure made for less capacity. For instance if the infrastructure is made for handling 100 units, it is now handling 150 units,” he explained.

Replying to a question over raids on eateries and other establishments, the Chief Minister said that the present government was not compromising on the quality of food or be it supplying spurious seeds in the market. “Strict enforcement is being made over now. Have you ever seen Collectors going to field during the previous government? They were staying indoors like administrators in Jammu and Kashmir. If they are finding something wrong they are on field the next minute and running to the spot,” he explained.

Over Rythu Bandhu, Revanth Reddy said that the government was going to review it in the coming days as lakhs of acres of land meant for agriculture has already been converted. On loan waiver, he said that to identify the beneficiaries the government was taking steps towards making this efficient. “There are 28 to 29 banks and we have written letters to know the details about the beneficiaries. Will be auditing all the applications to identify the genuine beneficiaries,” he said.