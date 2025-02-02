Telugu daughter-in-law shows empty hand to Telangana: Jagga Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president T. Jagga Reddy has criticised the Union Budget, stating that it has done great injustice to Telangana by failing to allocate sufficient funds to the state. He remarked that despite Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman being the daughter-in-law of Telugus, her budget allocations reflected political weakness and neglect towards Telangana.

Jagga Reddy pointed out that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka had met with the central government to request financial assistance. However, the budget turned out to be disappointing, ignoring Telangana’s financial distress caused by the previous administration under K. Chandrashekar Rao. He expressed deep

dissatisfaction over the lack of special allocations despite the state’s repeated appeals for support.

Further criticizing Union Ministers Bandi Sanjay and G. Kishan Reddy, Jagga Reddy accused them of failing to advocate for Telangana’s interests. “They make grand statements and criticize the state government, but when it comes to securing funds, they remain silent and simply follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s directives. They must answer the people of Telangana for their failure,” he asserted.

He added that while some figures might be presented as part of routine devolutions, the reality is that Telangana did not receive any special financial support.

The Central government announced a Rs50 lakh crore budget, yet Telangana was left out, which Jagga Reddy described as disappointing and condemnable. He emphasised that Telangana contributes Rs1 lakh crore annually in taxes but has received no significant benefits in return. Despite having eight BJP MPs in Parliament, including two Union Ministers, the state was ignored in the budget.

He urged Telangana’s BJP representatives to take up the matter seriously with the Prime Minister and the finance minister. “At the very least, they should now push for Telangana’s rightful share if they truly care about the people of the state,” he said. He also criticized the Centre for failing to approve the ITIR (Information Technology Investment Region) project, which could have significantly boosted the state’s economy.

Comparing the present scenario to the past, Jagga Reddy highlighted that in the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh, former Chief Minister Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy secured thousands of crores in funds from the Centre, leading to the development of crucial infrastructure such as IIITs, Metro Rail, Airports, and the Outer Ring Road.

Under the UPA government led by Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Telangana witnessed significant financial assistance, which contributed to Hyderabad’s economic growth and increased the state’s budget to Rs 3 lakh crore.

However, he claimed that the current budget appears to be more focused on election priorities in Bihar rather than addressing Telangana’s needs.