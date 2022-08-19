Ten students, teacher injured after slipping on escalator at RL Cineplex

Hyderabad: About 10 students, who went to watch the movie 'Gandhi', fell off a moving escalator and sustained minor injuries at RK Cineplex theatre in Hyderabad on Thursday. Officials said that the incident happened due to technical glitch in the escalator.

The authorities said that all the students and one teacher who got injured are were safe and are undergoing treatment at a corporate hospital in the city.

Hyderabad district collector Amoy Kumar said there was no danger to the children except for minor injuries. He assured the parents that they should not worry. As per the instructions of Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, the children are being treated at Apollo Hospital in Jubilee Hills and are being closely monitored by the collector.

The school officials also said there is no need to panic and assured the parents for the safety of their children.

As part of a two-week celebrations to mark 75 years of India's Independence, the Telangana government is screening the Oscar-winning film 'Gandhi' across 552 theatres in the State for free. Around 22 lakh children are expected to watch the film directed by Richard Attenborough.