Tension grips at Masab Tank after GHMC officials demolish illegal constructions

Tension triggers at the Masab tank of Hyderabad as the GHMC officials started demolition works of illegal constructions in AC Guards. As the residents of Bestiwada were being evacuated, the residents got into an argument with the officials.



As many as 150 houses in the area are being demolished and the people are expressing concern that they have not been serves any prior notices.

The officials said that they are demolishing it only on the orders of the court. The residents were obstructing the GHMC officials and there was a tense situation.

On the other hand, the police were deployed heavily to prevent any untoward incident.