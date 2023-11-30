Live
Just In
Tension prevailed at Nagarjunasagar Dam
Highlights
Altercation took place betweeen AP and TS police on water releasing
Tension prevailed at the Nagarjuna Sagar project. AP Police reached Sagar in midnight on Wednesday. The situation led to tension.It is known that there are disputes wit regard to Telangana and AP water sharing.
However, when AP officials came to release water from Sagar, Telangana officials stopped them.APSP policemen have been deployed in Guntur and Palnadu districts in large numbers since Wednesday evening.After midnight, the AP Police set up a barbed wire fence at gate number 13. There are total 26 gates in the dam.Around 700 policemen reached the Sagar Dam at midnight and the TS police tried to stop them.There was an altercation between the police of two telugu speaking states. Police were deployed heavily on both sides.
