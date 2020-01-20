Tension prevails in Shadnagar as Cheetah enters inside house

Major mishap averted in Shadnagar when police rescued the Cheetah and shifted it to ZooPark on Monday. According to police, a Cheetah entered into a house in local at Patel road and took rest in the first floor of the building.

House owner found the Cheetah in morning hours in fear and ran out of the house. A mild tension prevailed in Shadnagar with the Cheetah entered the house. On receipt of information police and forest officials rushed to the spot and evacuated public to far areas to avoid any untoward incidents. Later finally succeeded in catching the Cheetah and shifted it to Zoopark.

One police constable minorly injured in the rescue operation. People took a long breath as the forest officials took the Cheetah into their control without any untoward incident.