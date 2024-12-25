Live
Tensions Erupt Near Ekashila College Over Student's Death
Hanumakonda: The death of an Intermediate student sparked protests by student unions near Ekashila College on Tuesday. Allegations emerged that harassment by the college management over unpaid fees drove the student to take her own life.
Student and tribal organizations staged demonstrations, accusing the college administration of negligence and financial pressure, which they claim led to the tragedy. Protestors attempted to storm the college premises, demanding justice and accountability for the student's death.
Police intervened to control the situation, preventing the agitators from entering the campus. Authorities assured the protestors that the matter would be investigated thoroughly. Meanwhile, student unions vowed to intensify their agitation if swift action is not taken against those responsible.