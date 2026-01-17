Tensions grips as BRS protest over Secunderabad Municipal Corporation

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party has initiated a protest demanding the establishment of the Secunderabad Municipal Corporation. Under the leadership of former minister Talasani, the party had called for a significant peaceful rally stretching from Secunderabad Railway Station to the Mahatma Gandhi statue on MG Road.

However, police authorities have denied permission for the rally, citing potential traffic disruptions in the city. The police clarified that the request had been submitted under the name of the Secunderabad District Achievement Committee, but it was rejected due to concerns about overcrowding and road safety.

In the wake of this denial, tensions escalated at the Secunderabad Railway Station as numerous participants were reportedly taken into custody. A substantial police presence, including special teams, was deployed to manage the situation and ensure public order.