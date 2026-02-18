Tensions Rise in Kyatanapalli Amid Political Clashes

There is heightened tension in Kyatanapalli, Mancherial district, with a heavy police presence at the residence of former MLA and local BRS leader, Balka Suman. Hundreds of activists gathered there following reports that Suman was about to be arrested. They raised slogans against Minister Vivek Venkataswamy. The election for the Kyatanapalli Municipality Chairman was postponed on Tuesday, leading to clashes and a tense atmosphere.

In response, the BRS party called for a bandh in Kyatanapalli on Wednesday, prompting police to remain alert. Devapur SHO Gangaram reported that police faced obstruction while performing their duties on Tuesday, during which an SI and a constable were assaulted. Consequently, cases have been filed against Suman and several other BRS leaders.

Police have already detained former BRS councillor Anil in Chennur and are intensifying efforts to arrest the remaining leaders involved. The situation remains tense as authorities work to control the unrest and carry out arrests.