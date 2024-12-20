  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Tentative Telangana SSC 2025 Exam Timetable: Full Schedule

Tentative Telangana SSC 2025 Exam Timetable: Full Schedule
x

Tentative Telangana SSC 2025 Exam Timetable: Full Schedule

Highlights

Check the tentative timetable for Telangana SSC 2025 exams. The exams will be held from March 21 to April 4, 2025. Find the full schedule here.

The Telangana SSC exams for 2025 will take place from March 21 to April 4, 2025, according to a tentative time table announced by the Board of Secondary Education.

The First Language exam is on March 21. The Second Language exam is on March 22. The Third Language (English) exam is on March 24.

Mathematics will be on March 26. Science Part-I (Physical Science) is on March 28. Science Part-II (Biological Science) is on March 29. Social Studies will be on April 2.

The OSSC Main Language Paper-I (Sanskrit and Arabic) and the SSC Vocational Course exam will be on April 3.

The OSSC Main Language Paper-II (Sanskrit and Arabic) will be on April 4, 2025. All exams will be held from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick