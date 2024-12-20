Tentative Telangana SSC 2025 Exam Timetable: Full Schedule

The Telangana SSC exams for 2025 will take place from March 21 to April 4, 2025, according to a tentative time table announced by the Board of Secondary Education.

The First Language exam is on March 21. The Second Language exam is on March 22. The Third Language (English) exam is on March 24.

Mathematics will be on March 26. Science Part-I (Physical Science) is on March 28. Science Part-II (Biological Science) is on March 29. Social Studies will be on April 2.

The OSSC Main Language Paper-I (Sanskrit and Arabic) and the SSC Vocational Course exam will be on April 3.

The OSSC Main Language Paper-II (Sanskrit and Arabic) will be on April 4, 2025. All exams will be held from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM.