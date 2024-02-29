‘TERNS’ to celebrate platinum jubilee tomorrow

Secunderabad: On completion of 75 years of glorious service to the nation, the Navigation Training School (NTS) located at air force station, Begumpet, is celebrating platinum jubilee on March 1. The NTS, also known as ‘TERNS’ is one of the oldest training establishments of the IAF. The rich and glorious history of the squadron is a kaleidoscope of military history and military diplomacy of modern-day India and is filled with tales of fortitude, courage, daring, devotion and professionalism, which encapsulates all that the IAF stands for.

The NTS, the alma mater of the IAF Navigators, was first started in 1946 at Royal Indian Air Force Station (RIAF), Tambaram, as Air Navigation School (RIAF). The school was purely for ground subjects and did not have a flying element. Post-independence, the school moved to No.2 air force academy, Jodhpur, and ‘Air Navigation Squadron’ was created. It was here that the first navigators course of the IAF commenced its training in March 1949. In 1963 the signallers’ training element was merged; the unit was rechristened as ‘Navigation and Signals School’. In 1967, the NSS (later NTS) moved from Jodhpur to its present location at AFS, Begumpet. To impart more effect-based training that is contemporary in nature, relevant to the modern battlefield and in line with the requirements of IAF, the unit has evolved its training methodology towards furtherance of its operational might.

The platinum jubilee will mark a celebration of the unit’s 75 years of service and dedication to the nation by holding a seminar followed by a dazzling air display, Akashganga para diving team and air warrior drill team on March 2. To honour the rich traditions, achievements and patronage offered by the esteemed veterans and senior serving officers who have been associated with the unit, the event will also have a ‘special cover release’ by Air Marshal R Radhish, AOC-in-chief training command. A large number of serving and retired alumni of the prestigious institution will also attend the celebrations.