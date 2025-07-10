TG bags IESA Industry Excellence Award for leadership in battery mfg

Hyderabad: Telangana State has been awarded the IESA Industry Excellence Award 2025 under the category of State Leadership – Battery Manufacturing, by the India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA).

The award was presented during the 11th India Energy Storage Week (IESW) 2025, at the Yashobhoomi Convention & Expo Centre, New Delhi on Wednesday. “This recognition underscores Telangana’s pioneering efforts in fostering a robust ecosystem for battery manufacturing and new energy technologies in India”, state IT and Industry minister D Sridhar Babu said.

Over the past few years, Telangana has rapidly emerged as a hub for advanced energy manufacturing, driven by proactive industrial policies, strategic infrastructure development, and strong support for innovation. These developments have been facilitated by progressive policies such as the Telangana EV and Energy Storage Policy and Telangana Renewable Energy Policy, along with the creation of dedicated industrial clusters, making Telangana a fertile ground for investment across the battery and cell manufacturing value chain, EV assembly, and component supply.

The minister added, “Telangana reinforces its position at the forefront of India’s clean energy movement. The state remains committed to scaling new heights in renewable energy adoption, advanced battery manufacturing, and green mobility infrastructure—propelling the nation toward a more sustainable and energy-resilient future” .