TG Chief Secy gets 3 months' extension

Hyderabad: The Union Government has approved a three-month extension of Telangana Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao’s tenure till June 30. Department of personnel and training (DoPT) issued orders to this effect on Wednesday.

Rao had earlier been granted a seven-month extension from September 2025 to March 2026. The 1991 batch IAS officer was appointed as Chief Secretary on April 30, 2025. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had sought an extension citing administrative requirements, following which the Centre approved a seven-month extension in one instance.

As the extended tenure was set to end on March 31, the state government again requested a further three-month extension. It is learnt that the Chief Minister raised the matter with Home Minister Amit Shah during a meeting in New Delhi earlier this month.

Following the request, the state formally wrote to the Centre seeking continuation till June 30. The DoPT order enables Rao to continue in office till the end of June.