TG CPGET-2025 First Phase Allotment Results Announced: Over 28,000 Candidates Secure PG Seats
Hyderabad: The Directorate of Admissions, Osmania University, has released the first phase seat allotment results for the Telangana State Level Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (TG CPGET)-2025. The announcement, made by Convener Prof. I. Panduranga Reddy, said on Sunday, out of 44,801 qualified candidates, a total of 28,145 students have been allotted seats in various postgraduate programs, including M.A., M.Sc., M.Com., M.Lib.Sc., and others offered by seven universities in the state for the academic year 2025–2026.
Candidates who have received allotments are instructed to download their provisional allotment orders and report to their respective colleges on or before 3 October 2025. They must carry their original Transfer Certificate (T.C.) along with other required documents. The Council has emphasized that submission of the original T.C. is mandatory. Failure to do so will result in the cancellation of the admission.
The admission process remains subject to verification of original certificates, ensuring transparency and merit-based selection. For those who were not allotted seats or wish to revise their course or college preferences, a second phase of counseling will be conducted.