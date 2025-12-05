Tension at Shamshabad Airport: Indigo Passengers Protest After Sudden Flight Cancellation

Tension broke out at Shamshabad Airport when a group of Indigo passengers tried to enter the airline’s enquiry office. They banged on the doors and questioned staff.

The passengers said they had been waiting since yesterday afternoon without any clear information. Arguments erupted between them and the Indigo staff.

CISF personnel and local police intervened as the situation escalated. A brief altercation occurred between the police and passengers.

Passengers claimed the airline informed them about the flight cancellation only after issuing boarding passes. They also said no one provided updates about their luggage.

Many passengers complained that the customer service team was unresponsive, and they were forced to wait for hours. Some expressed distress that even basic facilities, like drinking water for children, were not provided.