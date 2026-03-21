TG energy sector receives massive Rs 21,285 cr allocation

The Energy department has been allocated substantial funds of Rs 21,285 crore to strengthen supply infrastructure and provide free power to educational institutions and agriculture in the new financial year. More than 90 per cent of this budget will be used to implement free power supply schemes.

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka stated that the state’s per capita power consumption stands at 2508 units, significantly higher than the national average and a clear indicator of development. The government is ensuring immediate responses through 214 electrical ambulances and a 24-hour 1912 call centre. By implementing modern systems such as real-time feeder monitoring, the Energy wing now continuously monitors supply quality.

Bhatti Vikramarka confirmed that three 800 MW units at the Yadadri Thermal Power Station have been commissioned, with another unit synchronised to the grid, forming a strong foundation for future power security. The government is also setting up 1500 MWh Battery Energy Storage Systems at Maheshwaram and Choutuppal. Simultaneously, TGGENCO has achieved record hydel generation, almost doubling its target. Over 53 lakh families are currently benefiting under the Gruha Jyothi scheme, with the government bearing the financial burden on behalf of the people by supporting the DISCOMs.

The Minister emphasised that power provided to farmers is an investment in the future rather than an expense. Consequently, the state is moving towards establishing a dedicated Farmers’ DISCOM to provide more focused and quality services to the agricultural sector. This comprehensive budgetary support aims to maintain Telangana's position as a leader in energy infrastructure and equitable power distribution across all social sectors.