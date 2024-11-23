TG govt fills over 53K vacancies in 1 yr

Hyderabad: The Telangana Congress claimed that the fate of the youth in Telangana has taken a positive turn under its ‘Praja Palana’.

The reason, in the first year, the government fulfilled its promise by organising a job recruitment fair for the youth. A new record has been set in job placements, with over 53,000 positions filled in the first year, making it unprecedented compared to any other state in the country.

Immediately after assuming office, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy initiated a reform of the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) in line with the standards of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The government eliminated all obstacles related to pending examinations and results that had accumulated until then. Also, steps were taken resulting in the TGPSC relaxing the age limit for recruitment to prevent youth being at a disadvantage as there had been no job vacancies for ten years.

An annual job calendar has been announced in Telangana, which is a move that is unique in the country. This innovative system allows for the continuous process of conducting government job recruitment according to the calendar.





During the previous BRS regime, the District Selection Committee (DSC) filled 7,857 teacher posts in one go. However, the new government conducted a Mega DSC 2024 to fill 11,062 posts in just ten months. Exams were held in July, and results were declared at record speed on September 30. The CM presented appointment papers to the selected candidates during the Dussehra festival.

Additionally, the new government canceled the Group-1 exam soon after taking power due to issues of paper leakage. A new notification has been issued for 563 posts, and Group-1 prelims and mains exams have been successfully conducted. Group-3 exams were successfully held on November 17 and 18, and Group-2 exams are set to be held on December 15 and 16. The TGPSC has facilitated the recruitment of 3,393 job vacancies this year through various notifications.

The CM personally distributed appointment documents to 687 Assistant Executive Engineers (AEEs) in the Irrigation department and 96 Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspectors (AMVIs) in the Transport department. TGPSC also announced the final results for Group-4, which were pending under the previous government.

The government has eliminated all barriers to recruitment for constable posts through the Police Recruitment Board, having issued job appointment documents to 16067 candidates.

The Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board has successfully completed the recruitment of 7,094 staff nurses, of which 6,956 have received job appointment documents. Recently, 1,284 Lab Technician, 2,050 Nursing Officer (Staff Nurse), and 633 Pharmacist (Grade 2) positions were announced. Recruitment for a total of 5,378 posts is currently in various stages.