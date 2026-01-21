TG govt picks holes in Central electricity bill

The state government has raised strong objections in its feedback report regarding the Central Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2025. Following reports that the Union government intends to table the amendment bill during the upcoming budget session of Parliament, the Energy Department is preparing to submit its formal report to the Centre after seeking final approval from Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

Officials from TGSPDCL and TGNPDCL are currently finalising the report, which highlights grave concerns over several proposals in the draft legislation. Key objections focus on the move to grant full powers to State Electricity Regulatory Commissions (SERCs), the rationalisation of power subsidies, and provisions allowing industries to procure power directly.

A major point of contention is the proposed shift in guidelines for extending free power to the farming sector. The government is not ready to support the bill as it suggests introducing Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) for farmers. State officials emphasised that free power is essential to encourage agricultural activity, and any move to stop it would place a significant financial burden on the farming community, who would be forced to pay monthly electricity bills.

Additionally, the government has voiced its opposition to the mandatory installation of smart meters on agricultural pump sets. Objections will also be raised regarding proposed restrictions that could limit the ability of Discoms (distribution companies) to secure necessary borrowings.