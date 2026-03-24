TG govt pushes tree plantation drive under Vanamahotsavam

Hanumakonda: Forest, Environment and Endowments Minister Konda Surekha on Monday stressed that protecting forests is a shared responsibility, stating that air, water, food and all living beings depend on nature. She was addressing World Forest Day celebrations held at the Telangana State Forest Academy in Dulapally.

The event was attended by senior officials including Principal Secretary Ahmed Nadeem, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Dr. C. Suvarna, and Police Academy Director Abhilash Bist.

The programme began with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said forests form the foundation of human life and warned that urbanisation and industrial expansion were leading to depletion of green cover, increasing climate change and water scarcity concerns. She highlighted the government’s plantation drive under Vanamahotsavam and urged every household to plant and nurture at least one tree.

Officials emphasised the ecological importance of forests and called for public participation in conservation efforts.

A Memorandum of Understanding was also signed between the Forest Academy and the Police Academy for joint training and knowledge exchange.

The Minister later distributed appreciation certificates and laid foundation stones for development works at the academy.