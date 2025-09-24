TG govt readies action plan for paddy procurement for Kharif

The State Civil Supplies Corporation is gearing up to procure 75 lakh tonnes paddy from the total estimated production of 159 lakh tonnes.

For this Kharif season, the officials have arranged 8,332 procurement centres, including 4,252 Primary Agricultural Credit Cooperative Society (PACS), 3,522 IKPs and 558 other centres.

Speaking to media persons at Civil Supplies Bhavan on Tuesday, Civil Supplies Commissioner DS Chauhan, along with Zendage Hanumant Kondiba, Director, and B Rohit Singh, Additional Director, shared details of the action plan for Kharif season.

For the first time in the country, the Civil Supplies Department has deployed Automatic Paddy Dryers and Automatic Paddy Cleaners for the paddy procurement. “Both the Automatic Paddy Dryers and Automatic Paddy Cleaners have been introduced for the first time.

Telangana has always stood as a role model in paddy procurement. Several states have shown interest in these two machines after observing them in Telangana State. The Karnataka Government has even sought the details of suppliers to purchase this equipment for their state,” the Commissioner revealed.

A video demonstrating how the equipment functions was also shown during the media briefing. The Automatic Dryers will help reduce high moisture content in paddy, maintain grain quality, and prevent post-harvest losses, the Commissioner said. “The Automatic Dryers will accelerate the drying process and reduce dependency on weather conditions,” he added.

Another addition for this Kharif season in the state is the Automatic Paddy Cleaners. These machines automatically suck in paddy through vacuum, reduce the moisture content by about 2%, and lower labour requirements, the Commissioner noted.

The Commissioner also stated that a total of 56 inter-state border check-posts have been set up across the 17 districts to monitor and prevent unauthorised inflow of paddy during the Kharif season 2025–26.

These check-posts have been established at Mancherial, Asifabad, Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Narayanpet, Gadwal, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Khammam, Kothagudem, Mulugu, and Bhupalpally.

To ensure the safety and security of farmers and to prevent paddy damage, the State Government has also set up a rain forecast system, the Commissioner pointed out. The Telangana Civil Supplies Department has made elaborate arrangements for procurement, keeping in view the possibility of unseasonal rains, the Commissioner said. PPCs will be equipped in advance with all necessary infrastructure in coordination with the Agriculture Marketing Department to ensure smooth functioning and better services for farmers.