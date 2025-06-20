TG govt, TBIGC jointly pledge to work for socio-economic devpt

New Delhi / Hyderabad: A Letter of Intent was exchanged between the Telangana government and the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change (TBIGC) for partnering in Telangana Rising vision development and its subsequent implementation.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy interacted with former Prime Minister of UK Tony Blair during his visit to Delhi on Thursday. After stepping down from an active public career, Blair has started the TBIGC with the objective of assisting world leaders develop a vision, design strategies and convert them into actionable programmes. During their hour-long interaction, The CM provided details of the key elements of ‘Telangana Rising 2047’ which will be unveiled publicly on the 2nd anniversary of the State government on December 9, 2025.

Revanth Reddy highlighted the priority that will be given to social and economic development of various cross-sections like farmers, youth and women, and the overall improvement of human development indicators. He also highlighted the new concept of micro planning using the lens of core urban, peri-urban and rural zones. Blair appreciated that the entire agenda of development will be achieved through sustainability principles.

He took particular interest in flagship initiatives like Bharat Future City, Young India Skills University and Young India Sports University. Minister for Irrigation and Civil Supplies, Uttam Kumar Reddy, MPs Raghuveer Reddy and Mallu Ravi, Advisor to the Government Jitender Reddy, Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and Secretary (Coordination), Gaurav Uppal were present.