TG govt to shower sops on employees on June 2

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is likely to announce sops to the government employees and address their long pending demands on June 2, Telangana Formation day.

To address the issues faced by the State government employees, the State government will hold a crucial meeting with the high level committee of officials on May 29. The committee includes CCLA Secretary Naveen Mittal, Panchayat Raj Secretary Lokesh Kumar, and TRANSCO CMD Krishna Bhaskar. The committee recently held discussions with leaders of employee unions and collected representations regarding their concerns. On Tuesday, at Praja Bhavan, the committee briefed Deputy Chief Minister and Chairman of the Sub-Committee for Employee Issues, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, on the information related to the problems raised by the employee unions.

The Deputy CM instructed the officials’ committee to present the details of the issues raised by the employee unions and the proposed solutions in the next meeting.