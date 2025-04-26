TG govt to take a decision on NDSA final report soon

Hyderabad: The Telangana government will take a decision on the NDSA (National Dam Safety Authority) final report in the Cabinet meeting soon. The Central government will implement the suggestions made by the NDSA to strengthen the three damaged barrages - Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla under the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme. The NDSA suggested to the government a comprehensive investigation is essential for implementing the ground improvement efforts for barrages.

The extent of geotechnical investigations carried out for design and construction of the three barrages were inadequate to identify the variability of the foundation related geotechnical uncertainties.

Referring to the lack of O and M (Operational and Maintenance) Manual for the barrages and non-compliance to the other provisions of the Dam Safety Act 2021 led to suboptimal management of the barrages and the NDSA emphasized the urgency in adherence to the mandates of the Dam Safety Act 2021.

The report also concluded with a clear call for a holistic rehabilitation design, advocating for a comprehensive assessment of health and safety of the entire barrage, and immediate stabilization measures to arrest the ongoing distress. The Dam Safety Authority also outlined long term vision in the report stressing the importance of interdisciplinary collaboration among stakeholders to ensure the project’s sustainability and resilience against future challenges. Referring to the NDSA final report, Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy said the report on the Kaleshwaram Project was a direct indictment of the previous BRS government, exposing serious flaws in its design, construction, and maintenance.

“The NDSA report clearly stated that the design was faulty, construction was faulty, operation and maintenance were faulty. Soil testing was not done properly, and no proper geophysical investigations were conducted", the Minister said, adding that the three barrages were barely functional.

Countering allegations that the NDSA report was politically motivated, Uttam Kumar Reddy clarified that the NDSA is a Central agency comprising the country’s top dam safety experts. "The NDSA was constituted when the BRS was still in power. Neither Chief Minister Revanth Reddy nor I appointed it. It is a national body. You should be ashamed that your project was indicted by an institution formed during your own rule," he said.

Demanding a public apology from BRS leaders to the farmers of Telangana, Uttam Kumar Reddy said the government would thoroughly study the NDSA findings and hold a detailed discussion in the next Cabinet meeting. He reiterated the government’s commitment to

accountability.