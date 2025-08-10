  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

TG hits Rs 80K-cr NTPC jackpot

TG hits Rs 80K-cr NTPC jackpot
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Public sector energy major National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has assured to invest Rs 80,000 crore in the state’s renewable energy...

Hyderabad: Public sector energy major National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has assured to invest Rs 80,000 crore in the state’s renewable energy sector.

An official delegation, led by NTPC Chairman and Managing Director Gurdeep Singh, met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and discussed the investment prospects in solar and wind power generation in the state, here on Saturday.

Gurdeep Singh evinced interest in setting up solar power plants and wind turbines for renewable energy generation across the State. He also said that Telangana has the potential of 6700 MW capacity of floating solar power generation. Towards this, the Corporation has prepared plans to invest Rs 80,000 crore in the state.

In a quick response, the Chief Minister said that the state government was ready to extend cooperation and logistics support to NTPC for establishing solar power plants in the State.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick