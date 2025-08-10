TG hits Rs 80K-cr NTPC jackpot

Hyderabad: Public sector energy major National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has assured to invest Rs 80,000 crore in the state’s renewable energy sector.

An official delegation, led by NTPC Chairman and Managing Director Gurdeep Singh, met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and discussed the investment prospects in solar and wind power generation in the state, here on Saturday.

Gurdeep Singh evinced interest in setting up solar power plants and wind turbines for renewable energy generation across the State. He also said that Telangana has the potential of 6700 MW capacity of floating solar power generation. Towards this, the Corporation has prepared plans to invest Rs 80,000 crore in the state.

In a quick response, the Chief Minister said that the state government was ready to extend cooperation and logistics support to NTPC for establishing solar power plants in the State.