TG irrigation sector in for a big boost with huge outlay

Irrigation sector is likely to get a big boost in the 2026-2027 budget outlay. Government is also serious to execute the long pending Pranahita Chevella project with substantial allocations in the new budget. The state government has allocated Rs 23,373 crore for the Irrigation and Command Area Development Department in the 2025-26 budget. This allocation represents a 4.8 per cent increase over the 2024-25 revised estimate of Rs 22,285 crore. The budget aims to ensure uninterrupted water supply, with a focus on completing projects in the Palamuru region and addressing the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) repayments.

However, the objective of the budget of the current financial year were not fulfilled due to various reasons.

In the new budget, the government was targeting to complete all pending irrigation projects mainly in old Mahabubangar, Nalgonda, Khammam and Karimnagar districts. Officials said that the allocation in the 2025-2026 which includes about Rs 1,800 crore for schemes — for the expenditure on the completion of several ongoing projects such as Palamuru-Rangareddy, Sita Rama, Devadula, Udayasamudram-Brahmana Vellamla and Bunadigani Kalva and taking up some new projects as Kodangal and Pranahita lift irrigation projects were not yet grounded.

Another Rs11,500 crore was allocated for establishment, including salaries, land acquisition, loan repayments (debt servicing) and operation and maintenance of the completed projects, including energy bills for lift irrigation schemes, the irrigation officials said that the government would move meticulously to complete all pending projects including SLBC tunnel works in the new financial year.