TG on track to be role model in all sectors: CM

Devarakonda/Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has said that the state government has been striving to promote Telangana as “the number one state in the country in all sectors”.

Telangana, India’s youngest state, has already achieved number one rank in paddy production and tops in curbing drug menace, he said, while addressing a public meeting at Devarakonda on Saturday.

The Chief Minister said the government is putting efforts to achieve the number one position particularly in the education and health sectors. “We will announce and make Telangana development a role model in the country”, Revanth Reddy CM said. He said delegates from many foreign countries have been invited to the prestigious Global Summit to be held on December 8 and 9 in the Bharat Future City. Continuing tirade against former chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the Chief Minister said that KCR was “boasting by sitting beside a few sarpanches and ward members”. The CM ridiculed the Bharat Rashtra Samithi president’s comment: "good days are ahead for people”.

It was KCR who put Rs 8 lakh crore debt burden on the state exchequer and was still eyeing to loot the state, the Chief Minister said. KCR’s son, daughter, and nephew have already plundered the state. KTR is a big burden to KCR, the Chief Minister said. The BRS was defeated in the Assembly elections and the pink party won zero seats in the Lok Sabha poll. The party lost to the Congress in the Jubilee Hills byelections also and struggled to find a candidate in the MLC elections. “Two years ago, Telangana people used their adult franchise as a weapon and dethroned the 10-year ‘dictatorial government’ and brought ‘Indiramma Rajyam’ in the state”.

Revanth Revanth Reddy took a broadside at KCR also for not issuing ration cards, “deceiving” farmers by not waiving their farm loans and “abandoning” the SLBC project, deliberately depriving Nalgonda district people of irrigation and drinking water. The Chief Minister said that Telangana was the only state in the country distributing fine rice and none of the BJP-ruled states, Gujarat, is supplying fine rice under PDS. The Chief Minister criticized BRS leaders for not building double bedroom houses. “KCR built a 150-room house on ten acres at a cost of Rs 2,000 crore. We are building 4 lakh Indiramma houses in the state by spending Rs 22,000 crore and 3,500 houses in each constituency.”Stating that the state government had waived farm loans of 25.35 lakh farmers totaling Rs 20,000 crore, Revanth Reddy said agriculture has been promoted as a profitable profession under the Congress regime.