TG partners with FTH to boost Quantum Tech ecosystem in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a major move to boost India’s leadership in next-generation technologies, the Telangana government, in collaboration with NITI Aayog’s Frontier Tech Hub (FTH), is set to launch a strategic initiative aimed at accelerating the growth of the Quantum Technology ecosystem in Hyderabad.

Coinciding with the United Nations’ designation of 2025 as the International Year of Quantum, which commemorates a century of quantum science and technology, the initiative will be formally announced on World Quantum Day, April 14. The launch will include the unveiling of the Quantum Frontier Tech Charter, a roadmap to position Telangana as a leading quantum technology hub in India. The charter focuses on advancing research, innovation, and real-world applications in Quantum Computing, Quantum Communication, Sensing, and Quantum Security. A significant emphasis will also be placed on quantum skilling and cybersecurity, targeting key sectors such as finance, healthcare, logistics, and materials science.

NITI Aayog’s Frontier Tech Hub will play a pivotal role in the initiative by offering strategic insights, identifying high-impact use cases, fostering global partnerships, and supporting the design of ambitious ‘moonshot’ projects. It will also contribute to the governance framework and dissemination of best practices. The initiative will follow a collaborative model, drawing on expertise and support from multiple stakeholders including the Government of Telangana, NITI FTH, industry leaders, and local ecosystem partners such as IIIT Hyderabad and the Quantum Ecosystems Technology Council of India (QETCI).

An Advisory Board comprising national and international experts from government, academia, and industry will provide strategic oversight. A series of events is planned throughout the year to promote knowledge sharing and community engagement within the quantum technology space. One of the flagship events will be the Quantum Computing Global Summit, which will bring together global thought leaders, researchers, policymakers, and industry stakeholders.

Speaking about the initiative, IT Minister D Sridhar Babu said, “This strategic partnership is a giant leap towards making our state a center for futuristic technologies. It reinforces our commitment to transforming Telangana into a global innovation hub by embracing frontier technologies and turning them into tools for public good.”

Debjani Ghosh, Distinguished Fellow at NITI Aayog, added, “Quantum technology represents a revolutionary opportunity for India. This initiative is critical to building a scalable and globally competitive quantum ecosystem, and it underscores our commitment to innovation-led development and achieving Viksit Bharat by 2047.”

This initiative marks a significant milestone in advancing the objectives of the National Quantum Mission and accelerating India’s journey toward becoming a scientifically empowered and self-reliant nation.