TG safest state for women in country

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has affirmed that the state government is making unremitting efforts to promote Telangana as the “safest state for women and their empowerment in the country”. Launching ‘Stand with Her’ (a campaign of men standing for women) on Saturday, the Chief Minister urged every youth to be a brand ambassador for women's protection in the state. "Women should not confine themselves to the kitchen and the state government wants women to excel in all fields. We should develop the philosophy of supporting women against gender discrimination and protect their rights," he observed. The Chief Minister expressed his concern over the increasing cybercrimes against women in recent times. “With the rise of social media, cybercrimes have also increased. We all should stand firm and fight for women's protection. Introducing laws and monitoring of women's safety by police is not enough. Protection of women is possible only when we all consider it a social responsibility,” the CM stated and underscored that every woman should be respected in society like our family members.

Revanth Reddy highlighted the Congress’ contribution for women empowerment in politics. Thanks to the grand old party, women leaders got the opportunity to become President, Prime Minister, Lok Sabha Speaker and CM of many states, he observed. The CM listed a slew of women empowerment schemes launched by the Congress government. Ration cards and Indiramma houses were being provided in the name of women.