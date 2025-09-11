  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

TG to become a trendsetter in skill training, says Vivek Venkataswamy

TG to become a trendsetter in skill training, says Vivek Venkataswamy
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Labour and Mines Minister Vivek Venkataswamy said that Telangana will grow to be a trendsetter in the country in providing skill training...

Hyderabad: Labour and Mines Minister Vivek Venkataswamy said that Telangana will grow to be a trendsetter in the country in providing skill training and employment opportunities for the youth.

Under the Telangana Overseas Manpower Scheme, 18 electricians who received training were selected for jobs in Germany. The Minister presented appreciation certificates to them on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that Indo Euro Synchronization (IES) had provided six months of training to them.

After successfully completing the training and clearing all the tests, they are now going to work in Germany. He added that the Telangana government has been offering skill training so that the state’s youth can work in other countries as well.

The selected electricians will be earning a salary package of Rs 2.6 lakh per month. The Minister said this scheme would help improve the financial conditions of their families. He further announced that the activities of Indo Euro Synchronization would soon be expanded across the state, and special camps would be conducted in rural areas to provide more skill training to the youth.

The program was also attended by Indo Euro Synchronization CEO Dr. Bangaru Raju and others.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick