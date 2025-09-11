TG to become a trendsetter in skill training, says Vivek Venkataswamy

Hyderabad: Labour and Mines Minister Vivek Venkataswamy said that Telangana will grow to be a trendsetter in the country in providing skill training and employment opportunities for the youth.

Under the Telangana Overseas Manpower Scheme, 18 electricians who received training were selected for jobs in Germany. The Minister presented appreciation certificates to them on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that Indo Euro Synchronization (IES) had provided six months of training to them.

After successfully completing the training and clearing all the tests, they are now going to work in Germany. He added that the Telangana government has been offering skill training so that the state’s youth can work in other countries as well.

The selected electricians will be earning a salary package of Rs 2.6 lakh per month. The Minister said this scheme would help improve the financial conditions of their families. He further announced that the activities of Indo Euro Synchronization would soon be expanded across the state, and special camps would be conducted in rural areas to provide more skill training to the youth.

The program was also attended by Indo Euro Synchronization CEO Dr. Bangaru Raju and others.