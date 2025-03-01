  • Menu
TG to introduce Health Tourism Policy soon: CM

TG to introduce Health Tourism Policy soon: CM
Highlights

Revanth Reddy felicitates Dr Nageshwar Reddy who was bestowed with Padma Vibhushan award

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has said that the government will introduce Health Tourism policy soon. Participating in felicitation of Dr Nageshwar Reddy who was bestowed with Padma Vibhushan award, the Chief Minister said that the government was making efforts to promote Telangana as a health hub to serve not only the people of the state but also other countries.

“Dr Nageshwar Reddy is a distinguished doctor and got a big civilian award from the Telugu community. He is also eligible for India's highest civilian award Bharat Ratna”, the CM said. He added that in the past, family doctors played a key role in monitoring health of families. Now, such a strong system was not existing and that there is a need to bring back the family doctor system which gave a strength to the families.

He also said that government was taking steps to distribute health cards by collecting health profiles of people. The Government is also planning to create a health campus near the airport on thousand acres and seeking the support of Nageshwar Reddy to promote the state into a health hub.

