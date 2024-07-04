TGANB busts ganja peddlers, consumers

Hyderabad: The sleuths of the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGANB), along with Karkhana police, apprehended three drug peddlers involved in drug sales, along with eight individuals who tested positive for narcotics.

The arrested peddlers were Mohammed Akram, C S Pranay, and Rohan Williams. The consumers were identified as R Bharani Kumar alias Johnson (26), Roshan Singh Osahan (28), C Adithya Narayana Reddy (20), B Arjun Chowdhary, (19), P Nikhil Reddy (29), N Surya Teja (29), B Sai Charan Reddy (29), and B Sai Pruthvinath Reddy (28).

According to TGANB, one gram ocean-grown ganja was being sold at the rate of Rs 4,000, and one LSD blot was sold at the rate of Rs 3,000 per blot. They were using Snapchat for communication to deliver drugs to needy consumers.

With ongoing efforts to combat widespread drug abuse in educational institutions, TGANB deployed two teams based on credible intelligence. These teams acquired technical equipment and gathered information about a gang of three peddlers selling ocean grown variety ganja, regular ganja, and LSD.

The consumers voluntarily admitted to drug abuse. A senior officer stated, “We have gathered information about all the individuals involved in the entire network. We have identified approximately 20 students from the Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Shadnagar. We will be contacting their parents to ensure they enroll in a de-addiction centre.”

TGANB urges the public to take note of the alarming trend where many young people and students have succumbed to drug addiction, leading to criminal activities and other antisocial behaviors. Numerous families have been adversely affected by this issue. Hyderabad police earnestly appeal to the youth and students to resist the lure of drugs. They also encourage parents to vigilantly monitor their children's activities. Individuals are encouraged to contact the police at 8712671111 to report any information that could help in combating such antisocial activities and working towards a drug-free city.