TGBIE holds review meet

Hyderabad: Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) Secretary Krishna Aditya on Tuesday convened a Zoom meeting with officers of the BIE and all the District Examination Committee (DEC) members to review the advance arrangements for the Intermediate Public Examinations 2025 that will be commencing from March 5. According to TSBIE officials, during the meeting, the DECs were instructed to conduct a coordination meeting with District Collectors and ensure the provision of necessary infrastructure facilities at the examination centres.

Officials were directed to take timely measures to prevent any inconvenience to students. To ensure the smooth conduct of examinations, officials were asked to provide details of additional staff requirements and updates regarding the secure storage and distribution of question papers. During the meeting, emphasis was also given on strict surveillance. Stringent security measures were mandated to ensure the impartial and transparent administration of the examinations.