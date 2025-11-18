TGBIE sets Nov 30 deadline for National Merit Scholarship applications

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has announced that the last date for the submission of both fresh and renewal applications under the National Merit Scholarship – Central Sector Scholarship Scheme (CSSS) for college and university students is November 30, 2025.

According to a TGBIE statement on Monday, the scheme is applicable to students who passed the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) 2025 for fresh applications, while those already selected in earlier years can renew their scholarships for the academic year 2025–26.

The Board clarified that the Institute Nodal Officer (INO) verification deadline is December 15, 2025. Students can apply online through the official portal scholarships.gov.in.

TGBIE also released the list of the top 20th percentile provisionally selected candidates of IPE 2025, which includes a total of 61,135 students across categories: GEN (18,696), OBC (33,932), SC (8,446), ST (5,361), and PH (43). The detailed list is available on the official website tgbie.cgg.gov.in.

The Board urged all eligible students to complete their applications within the stipulated time and ensure timely verification by their institutions. Officials emphasised that the scholarship scheme, initiated by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, plays a crucial role in supporting meritorious students in pursuing higher education.