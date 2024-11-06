  • Menu
TGCAB Donates ₹1.51 Crore to Chief Minister's Relief Fund

The Telangana State Cooperative Apex Bank Limited (TGCAB) has made a generous contribution of ₹1,51,01,116 to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Cooperative Apex Bank Limited (TGCAB) has made a generous contribution of ₹1,51,01,116 to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. The donation was handed over by the TGCAB governing body to Chief Minister K. Revanth Reddy in a formal meeting at his residence in Jubilee Hills.

The cheque was presented to the Chief Minister in the presence of Minister Tummala Nageshwar Rao, TGCAB Chairman M. Ravinder Rao, Vice Chairman K. Sattayya, and several other directors of the bank.

This gesture reflects the bank's commitment to supporting the state's welfare initiatives and contributing to relief efforts for those in need.

