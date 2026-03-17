TGCHE launches new multidisciplinary courses in emerging fields

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has unveiled a comprehensive brochure introducing a wide range of multidisciplinary undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in cutting-edge and future-oriented domains.

This was announced by announced by Prof V Balakista Reddy, Chairman of TGCHE, along with Vice-Chairmen Prof E Purushotham and Prof SK Mahmood, and Secretary Prof Sriram Venkatesh on Monday.

The newly introduced courses span diverse areas such as Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security, FinTech, Defence and Security Studies, Aviation, Tourism and Hospitality, Healthcare Management, Biomedical Sciences, Climate Science, Rural Development, and Maritime Management. These programmes aim to blend strong academic foundations with industry-driven skills, preparing students for careers in rapidly evolving sectors.

Prof Reddy emphasised that the initiative aligns with the vision of “Rising Telangana 2047” and the national aspiration of “Viksit Bharat 2047.” He highlighted the importance of empowering Telangana’s youth through innovative education that meets global industry standards.

A distinctive feature of the framework is the CORE–PURE–RARE model, which integrates urban, peri-urban, and rural perspectives into higher education. Students will engage in coursework, fieldwork and projects addressing regional developmental needs, fostering inclusive growth.

The programmes also include flexible UG structures, multiple entry and exit options, Academic Bank of Credits, internships, industry projects, and field-based learning. Additionally, TGCHE is introducing an AI tutor initiative to support students, especially from rural backgrounds, with bilingual explanations, coding assistance, and academic guidance.

To spread awareness, TGCHE has scheduled a live awareness programme on TSAT on Tuesday from 3 pm to 5 pm, accessible via YouTube l(youtube.com in Bing). Students, parents and stakeholders are encouraged to participate and explore the opportunities offered by these new courses.