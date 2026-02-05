TGCHE rolls out 100-day action plan for state universities

The Telangana Council of Higher Education has convened a high-level meeting with Vice-Chancellors to deliberate on an ambitious 100-Day Action Plan. This strategic initiative is designed to bolster student enrolment, retention, and educational quality while improving the global rankings of state universities. TGCHE Chairman Balakista Reddy underscored the urgency of coordinated action to ensure academic and regulatory preparedness for the 2026–27 Academic Year.

He emphasised that the mission seeks to institutionalise strategic planning, reinforce quality assurance, and foster innovation with tangible societal impact. Under the theme of "from intent to implementation," the Chairman urged university leaders to exercise strong academic monitoring and translate governance reforms into measurable outcomes, particularly in research output and graduate employability.

Secretary to Government for Education, Yogita Rana, highlighted the necessity of result-oriented reforms during her opening remarks. She reiterated the commitment of the government to support institutions in achieving global competitiveness, aligning with the broader Rising Telangana 2047 roadmap.

Commissioner for Collegiate and Technical Education, Sri Devasena, presented a common framework to ensure administrative and regulatory readiness across all institutions.

She advocated for a unified, outcome-driven approach to streamline internal processes before the new academic session begins. During the session, Vice-Chancellors presented institutional plans detailing baseline status, proposed reforms, and expected outcomes. Key recommendations included the alignment of curricula with defined learning outcomes and the adoption of AI-enabled teaching tools. Faculty members are encouraged to enhance their capacity through MOOCs and hybrid training modules.

Furthermore, the council suggested that universities join shared laboratory networks and undertake mission-mode research to strengthen industry collaboration through internships. Placement Cells are advised to transition into Career Excellence Centres, leveraging digital tools to enhance global employment opportunities. Governance reforms will feature prominently, focusing on 360-degree performance dashboards and data-driven decision-making.

The meeting affirmed a collective resolve to implement the plan in mission mode, with Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives being channelled into Academic Social Responsibility to support student and community stakeholders effectively.

This collaborative framework ensures that the state’s higher education system remains future-ready and capable of driving long-term economic and social growth for the people of Telangana. By strictly adhering to these timelines, the universities aim to transform the state into a premier global education destination. This systematic approach will ensure that every milestone is met with precision and accountability, ultimately benefiting the entire student community and the future of higher education in the region.