TGEC hosts consultative workshop to reimagine remedial education

Hyderabad: The Telangana Education Commission (TGEC) organized a consultative workshop on ‘Remedial Teaching in School Education’. The workshop drew participation from academic experts, civil society leaders, and grassroots educators who converged to chart a strategic path for remedial interventions across the state.

Chairperson of the Commission, Akunuri Murali, opened the session by voicing concern over foundational learning gaps that are eroding students’ self-worth and long-term potential. He highlighted systemic issues such as multi-grade classrooms and insufficient early learning support in Anganwadis, calling for a robust overhaul of the teaching-learning ecosystem.

Ram Babu, State Lead of Pratham (Telangana), presented insights from two decades of ASER data, revealing enduring deficits in basic competencies. He advocated for Telangana to adopt successful “Teaching at the Right Level” (TaRL) models used in other states.

R. Venkat Reddy of the MV Foundation emphasized the importance of learning diversity and child rights, stressing the need for inclusive, learner-centered classrooms. He emphasized that every child has the potential to understand if they are provided with the right environment.

Dr. Shikha Takker from Mahindra University cautioned against quick-fix approaches, urging research-driven remedial practices that build strong mathematical foundations.

Dr. Mythili Sastry, also from Mahindra University, questioned the time-bound nature of remediation, advocating instead for continuous, year-round support backed by empowered school leadership.

NGO Pustaka showcased the effectiveness of reading sessions and storybooks in bridging learning gaps.

A teacher from Khammam shared tangible success from short-term intensive interventions, emphasizing differentiated instruction and emotional connection with students. A recurring recommendation was to institutionalize remedial teaching through welfare hostels and deploy dedicated tutors year-round to guarantee consistent support.

The workshop concluded with a collective agreement: remedial education must be embedded as a core element in the education system, not as a temporary solution.

This shift, participants affirmed, is key to achieving inclusive, equitable, and sustained learning for all children in Telangana.

Commission members Prof. P.L.V. Rao and Dr. Charakonda Venkatesh also attended the workshop, reaffirming the Commission’s commitment to systemic educational reform.