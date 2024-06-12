Live
TGMREIS holds review meeting
Hyderabad: The officials of the Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society organised a review meeting with all the principals of TGMR schools and junior colleges on Tuesday.
During the meeting, the admission status for the academic year 2024–2025 was assessed based on the results of the SSC and IPE Board Examinations for 2024. Additionally, principals were instructed to make preparations for the reopening of schools and were reminded of the importance of retaining newly admitted students.
Furthermore, all principals were encouraged to instill a culture of discipline among the students and strive for excellence in all aspects of TGMR schools. Additionally, instructions were issued to ensure that students receive high-quality and hygienic food services.