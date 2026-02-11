TGOCA Calls for Immediate Pay Revision and Transfer Relief

Hyderabad: The Telangana Gazetted Officers' Central Association (TGOCA) has urged the state government to implement the pending pay revision for employees and to facilitate transfers for staff.

In a press release, President Sri Eluri Srinivasa Rao and General Secretary Sri B. Shyam outlined their key demands, including the immediate implementation of the second Pay Revision Committee (PRC) and the announcement of a 42% fitment benefit aligned with inflation and rising commodity prices. They criticised the current 5% interim allowance as insufficient.

The association also demanded the prompt release of four pending Dearness Allowances (DAs) from January 2024 to July 2025, citing severe financial hardship among employees due to the delay, which has lasted 22 months since the PRC report’s expiry.

Furthermore, they appealed to the Deputy Chief Minister to allocate funds in the upcoming budget for PRC implementation in 2026-27.

On transfers, the association urged that the process be resumed for employees who have been awaiting transfers for up to 13 years, with a deadline set for May/June 2026. They recalled restrictions due to the 40% transfer limit and local elections, and requested the government to lift the transfer ban before the start of the next academic year.

The association appealed for sympathetic consideration of their demands and the immediate execution of the PRC report.