TGOs of Ranga Reddy laud govt move for HRA hike

Rangareddy: Welcoming the government’s move announcing an increase in the House Rent Allowance for the employees serving in extended GHMC limits, the Telangana Gazette Officers (TGOs) Association, Ranga Reddy district, called it a sigh of relief, especially for the employees serving in the district.

The district collector issued orders increasing HRA from 11% to 24% for employees working at the Integrated District Offices Complex, Kongarakalan, on par with those working in the GHMC limits.

A TGOs’ delegation, led by president Dr K Rama Rao and secretary Srinesh Kumar Nori on Friday called on collector C Narayan Reddy, and expressed gratitude for the HRA hike. They praised the collector’s effort to resolve the long standing issue of the employees and appreciated the central association’s pivotal role in securing this benefit. The government move will cover the employees working in extended GHMC limits, including IDOC as well.

Earlier, the executive committee of the district association passed several unanimous resolutions. At the meeting, Nutanakanti Venkat was unanimously appointed president of the district association. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to district collector Narayana Reddy for his rapid response to the grievance faced by the employees and represented through the association,” said Dr Rao, adding the decision provides immense financial relief to the employees serving at IDOC who have been facing significant financial losses over the past three years.

The meeting was attended by Venkat, Shanthi Sri, Anitha, Rakesh, Saidamma, Padmavathi, Balaraj Goud, Baleshwari, Masood Ali, Pavani, and other IDOC staff.