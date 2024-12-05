  • Menu
TGPSC approves list of provisionally selected jr lecturers

TGPSC approves list of provisionally selected jr lecturers
Hyderabad: Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) on Wednesday approved the list of provisionally selected candidates for the posts of junior lecturers.

According to TGPSC officials, the Commission has approved the list of provisionally selected candidates for the posts of junior lecturers in Botany, Botany Urdu Medium, Hindi, Telugu, Zoology, and Zoology Urdu Medium. For the list of selected candidates and for further details, candidates can visit the Commission’s website (https://www.tspsc.gov.in).

