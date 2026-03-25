TGPSC Chairman calls on Governor

Telangana Public Service Commission Chairman Burra Venkatesham on Tuesday called on State Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla at Lok Bhavan and apprised him of ongoing recruitment processes and key initiatives. During the meeting, the Chairman elaborated on steps taken to ensure transparency, efficiency, and the timely conduct of examinations and selections.

The Governor appreciated the efforts of the Commission in streamlining the recruitment process and underscored the importance of upholding the highest standards of fairness to meet the aspirations of unemployed youth and reinforce public trust.

The Governor further assured that Raj Bhavan would extend all necessary guidance to enable the Commission to discharge its responsibilities in a transparent, merit-based, and candidate-friendly manner.

The Chairman was accompanied by Members Palvai Rajini Kumari, Chandrakanth Reddy, Viswa Prasad, and Secretary Haritha. This high-level interaction highlights the commitment to professional integrity and procedural excellence in fulfilling the human resource requirements of the state government.