TGSPDCL launches power-packed ‘Currentolla Praja Baata’ in 5 dists

The Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TGSPDCL) has launched a unique program titled “Currentolla Praja Baata” across its operational districts, including the combined areas of Nalgonda, Medak, Mahabubnagar, Ranga Reddy, and the twin cities of Hyderabad.

This initiative was publicly announced by Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu at Parigi, and is designed to strengthen the power network and improve supply quality, according to TGSPDCL Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Musharraf Faruqui.

As part of the Praja Baata initiative, officials and staff—ranging from the CMD to the artisan level—will visit the field every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday to inspect the power network and directly interact with consumers to collect feedback and complaints.

On this occasion, Musharraf Faruqui stated that approximately 9,500 employees, including Directors, Chief Engineers (CEs), Superintending Engineers (SEs), Divisional Engineers (DEs), Assistant Divisional Engineers (ADEs), Assistant Engineers (AEs), Line Inspectors, and Linemen, are participating in this programme. They will personally interact with consumers, gather suggestions and feedback, and prioritise the resolution of complaints registered under the Praja Baata initiative.

As part of this scheme, officials will inspect thousands of kilometres of LT / 11 kV / 33 kV lines, distribution transformers, AB switches, and other electrical equipment, ensuring that any identified issues are resolved immediately. The CMD added that this initiative is expected to significantly improve the quality and reliability of power supply, while simultaneously reducing consumer complaints, strengthening the network, and minimising power losses across the TGSPDCL.