TGSRTC dubs allegations on automatic fare collection baseless

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation has refuted allegations regarding the implementation of the automatic fare collection system (AFCS). In a statement on Sunday, it clarified that the system is being implemented with board approval based on the recommendations of a high-level committee. The statement said the RTC began implementing AFCS in 2022 to enhance passenger services with digital payments through UPI, debit and credit cards, smart cards, mobile tickets, and mobile bus passes. The system provides real-time information, improving the service according to passenger demand.

A tender notice for digital ticketing was issued on November 2, 2022. Six companies had participated, but the tender was cancelled on July 3, 2023, due to the need for comprehensive service management and the availability of the Central government funds. Another tender was issued on January 11, 2024, but was cancelled again on February 29, 2024, as no company could meet all the required services.

A high-level committee was appointed to expedite implementation of AFCS. After extensive evaluation, ‘Chalo Mobility’ was selected for its expertise in QR-based mobile-ticketing, smart cards, and other digital services. Its experience in providing similar services in multiple States and cities was a key factor in their selection.

Chalo Mobility has begun the process to implement AFCS, starting with a pilot project in select depots, expected to be fully operational within three months. Payments to the service provider will be based on the number of tickets issued, not the number of passengers.

The corporation emphasised the transparency of its tender process, including pre-bid meetings and online availability of tender documents. It dismissed claims of secret tenders as completely untrue. The RTC reiterated that AFCS implementation follows all rules and regulations, with decisions made solely by the board. The government and the Transport ministry are not involved in the tender process.

For the past two and a half years, the RTC has implemented numerous programmes to improve public transport, prioritising passenger safety and comfort. The corporation attributed its success to transparent decision-making and condemned misinformation aimed at tarnishing its

image.