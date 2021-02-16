The Issue On The Citizenship Of Vemulawada's TRS MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh Continues

The suspense over the citizenship of Vemulawada MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh continues. The High Court on Tuesday held another hearing on the controversy, which has been going on for some time. The Central Government has already stated in the affidavit that Chennamaneni Ramesh is a German citizen. Telangana Additional Advocate General Ramachandra Rao told the court that the central government had taken the decision without consulting the state government. The court was asked for a deadline to file a counterclaim with full details on this. The centre wants the investigation completed within a week. The next hearing will be adjourned for two weeks. The High Court directed both the parties to be ready. Ravi Kiran, counsel for the petitioner Adi Srinivas, told the court that ten years of being a German citizen and an MLA should be taken seriously. Chennamaneni Ramesh appealed for immediate implementation of the orders issued by the Union Home Ministry revoking his citizenship.



The Telangana state government was the first to respond to the Ramesh citizenship controversy. The court noted that Chennamaneni had nothing to do with the central government on citizenship and that he was currently in the country, having won two terms as an MLA and serving the people. He said there would be no disruption to peace and security. It is learned that in the first inquiry conducted by the Union Home Ministry in 2017, it was made clear that Ramesh was not an Indian citizen. Ramesh requested to be reviewed once again and for the second time, the Union Home Ministry reviewed the citizenship and decided that he was not an Indian citizen. Ramesh Babu has approached the High Court challenging the directions of the Union Home Ministry and said the court that they have not followed the rules of general law.

The Telangana High Court on July 23, 2019, quashed the earlier judgment of the Union Home Ministry and directed the High Court to reconsider the report filed by Tri-men and also to consider Article 10 (3) of the Citizenship Act. The Center has directed the Home Ministry to settle the matter within 12 weeks. On October 31, 2019, the Border Management Secretary of the Union Home Ministry in Delhi interrogated the two sides in a room in the North Block. After a 12-week deadline given by the High Court, the Union Home Ministry again ruled that Chennamani was not an Indian citizen. Chennamaneni has again filed a petition in the high court challenging the orders given by the Union Home Ministry. The court is currently hearing the case. The counter-petition filed by both parties will be re-investigated in another two weeks.