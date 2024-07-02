The rise of a newspaper delivery boy

Hyderabad: During 1987-88, Kausar Mohiuddin used to distribute newspapers on a bicycle from door-to-door, and had distributed around 500 papers daily. In 1989, he joined the AIMIM party. Sharing his notorious acts during his teenage years, he said, “In my young age, me and my group members who joined the party drew the MIM party symbol on the wall of the house of Narsingh Rao,who was a close aide to Baddam Bal Reddy of BJP.”

Kausar Mohiuddin is a political leader who has set an example in politics, rising from the grassroot level over his decades-long association with AIMIM. For the last three terms, Kausar Mohiuddin has been developing Karwan constituency, from civic infrastructure to education institutions. He is one of the close aides of Asaduddin Owaisi, chief of AIMIM party. He said he was encouraged by Mohammed Ahmed, a senior party leader from MIM, who had asked him to work for the party.

Born on November 6, 1963, he passed matric from Anwar-ul-Uloom High School, State Board of Secondary Education, AP in 1987. He was a resident of Hakeempet in Tolichowki. Kausar said, “During 1989 when Tolichowki, Hakeempet and other areas which was being developed, Salar, Sultan Salauddin Owaisi, father of Asaduddin Owaisi was the Hyderabad MP candidate. I had campaigned for the party, and as an area president, I ensured that 1,500 votes were in the favor of MIM. However, Salar won the seat as the entire vote of the area was in the name of Salar.”

In 2000, during the municipality elections, he nominated his name as a candidate, however, by his remarkable work in the party, Salar gave the ticket to his wife, for a women-reserved division. Later, he continued working in the party and was with the then MLA Afsar Khan.

He recalled that he met Asad Owaisi in 1994 MLA elections. Kausar said, “In 2014, Asad Owaisi declared my name for Karwan. As soon as I heard my name, I started crying in Darussalam. Though I can’t maintain the election expenses, the party supported me financially during elections, and this can’t be forgotten by me and my family. I won elections for the first time defeating Bal Reddy of BJP with 38,000 votes,” he added.

During his assembly session, he also spoke in Telugu language and raised the issues in State language, and he received a standing ovation from the members and the Speaker.

Karwan is one of the oldest areas in the city, with over 80 percent being slums. He developed the areas by upgrading the sewerage system, electric, water supply system, along with building hospitals with oxygen plants and dialysis units, and educational institutions. “I have an interest in preserving the life and health of all citizens,” added Kausar, who visits his family's agricultural land in Medak during his free time.